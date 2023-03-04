EHP Funds Inc. Decreases Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

EHP Funds Inc. cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,428,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 514.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 873,787 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

