EHP Funds Inc. Has $617,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

EHP Funds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $208,837,000 after buying an additional 46,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,865,000 after buying an additional 33,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Shares of STX opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $104.40.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

