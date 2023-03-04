EHP Funds Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

EHP Funds Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Mueller Industries by 553.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $75.36 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.