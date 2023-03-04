EHP Funds Inc. Purchases New Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. EHP Funds Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iRobot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iRobot by 16.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in iRobot by 124.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iRobot by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRBT opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $69.55.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

