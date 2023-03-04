EHP Funds Inc. Purchases New Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,792,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,727,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,131,000 after buying an additional 59,456 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $85.94 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

