EHP Funds Inc. Raises Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

EHP Funds Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after acquiring an additional 190,321 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,800,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $401,682,000 after purchasing an additional 157,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PXD opened at $209.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $190.99 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

