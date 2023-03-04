EJF Capital LLC Has $684,000 Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 50.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of APA by 139.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

