EJF Capital LLC Raises Holdings in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in ForgeRock were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in ForgeRock by 12.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,649,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after acquiring an additional 180,306 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the second quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ForgeRock by 66.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 159,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 63,489 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ForgeRock

In other ForgeRock news, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 40,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $801,841.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,549,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,447 shares of company stock worth $3,817,252 in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ForgeRock Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of FORG opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. ForgeRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.