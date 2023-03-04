ELIS Price Hits $0.13 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $25.40 million and $593.02 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00039384 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021876 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00219994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,223.39 or 0.99991031 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12811036 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $308.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

