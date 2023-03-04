Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 588,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,779. The company has a market capitalization of $775.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 41.89, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.