Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of ERJ opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Embraer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Embraer by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

