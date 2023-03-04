Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.45.
Embraer Price Performance
Shares of ERJ opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.
About Embraer
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
