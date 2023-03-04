Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI) Shares Sold by Logan Stone Capital LLC

Logan Stone Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Emerging Markets Horizon worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Emerging Markets Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HORI opened at $10.36 on Friday. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

Emerging Markets Horizon Profile

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

