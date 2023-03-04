Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 31,771 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.05% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $28.65 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -716.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,450.00%.

AY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

