Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $228.39 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

