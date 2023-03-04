Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 171.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,255 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quanterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

