Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average of $120.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $137.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,760 shares of company stock worth $3,188,665. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.