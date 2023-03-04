Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 137,031 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 137,031 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 60.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $129.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

