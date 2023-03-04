Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 183,356 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 183,356 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average is $76.92. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

