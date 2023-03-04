Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 98,154 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,154 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 35.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after buying an additional 157,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,499,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,660,000 after buying an additional 409,284 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,053,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 17.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

DocuSign Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.