EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 231,880 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

See Also

