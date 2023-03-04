ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Up 37.0% in February

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

ENN Energy stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50. ENN Energy has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $68.76.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

About ENN Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.