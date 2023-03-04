EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NPO opened at $111.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.20 and its 200-day moving average is $106.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $127.67.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $377,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $377,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,285,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

