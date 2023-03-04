Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 40,076 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,076 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 466.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $270.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.13. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

