Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 696,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 355,104 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $22,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 1,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors Trading Up 3.7 %

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

