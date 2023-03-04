Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $21,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

