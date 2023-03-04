Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 143.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,246 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,460,000 after acquiring an additional 224,011 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,875,740. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Avian Securities lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

