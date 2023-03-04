Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Crown worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 5,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,476,000 after buying an additional 3,063,313 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Crown by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,900,000 after buying an additional 1,495,925 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after buying an additional 1,302,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 5,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after buying an additional 1,062,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.87. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.