Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 89,343 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,343 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,470,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 917,680 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,330,000 after acquiring an additional 959,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,871 shares of company stock worth $30,084,510. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.31.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

