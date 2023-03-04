Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Evergy worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 227.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Evergy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.