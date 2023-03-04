Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 20,890 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 20,890 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of HP worth $20,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Insider Activity at HP

HP Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,533,077.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,533,077.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,164 shares of company stock worth $4,325,327. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.61 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

