Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 82,650 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,650 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Kroger worth $23,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Kroger by 262.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after buying an additional 302,406 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 172.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $45.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.