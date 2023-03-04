Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,890,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 10,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019 in the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.09. 3,648,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,201. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

