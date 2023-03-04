Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.47. Envela shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 23,610 shares trading hands.

Envela Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Envela by 1,077.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

About Envela

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

See Also

