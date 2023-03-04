Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 29,913 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,365,000 after purchasing an additional 518,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,471,000 after purchasing an additional 357,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,878,000 after purchasing an additional 71,921 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

