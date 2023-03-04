Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Vontier worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Vontier by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $27.51 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

