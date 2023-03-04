Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.20% of Olin worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Olin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Olin by 173.9% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 482,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 61.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,930,000 after purchasing an additional 401,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

