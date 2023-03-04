Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,806 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,027 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 303.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 723.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

In other Groupon news, Director Jan Barta purchased 6,716,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,899,512.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,716,966 shares in the company, valued at $48,899,512.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

