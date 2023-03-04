Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.99 Million Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.63% of Eagle Bancorp worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $43.43 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

