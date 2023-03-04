Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 152.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,579,000 after purchasing an additional 232,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,672,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 36,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $122.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.89. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

