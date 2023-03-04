Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SL Green Realty worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $34.27 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.