Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,936 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AllianceBernstein worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth approximately $8,429,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

AB stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $49.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.35.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.32%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

