Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 78,155 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,155 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NYSE HOMB opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.