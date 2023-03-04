Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.47% of TTEC worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TTEC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in TTEC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 400,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

TTEC Stock Up 1.2 %

TTEC Announces Dividend

TTEC stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $88.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.