Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 620,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 20.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares during the period. American Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth approximately $79,577,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 442.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLBD shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Blue Bird from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

