EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,935,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 416,364 shares during the quarter. EQT accounts for about 2.3% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $241,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in EQT by 925.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,602. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.