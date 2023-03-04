Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Dividend Increase – $3.41 Per Share

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 3.41 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10.

Equinix has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 142.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equinix to earn $29.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $705.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $705.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.62.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,841.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,669,308. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4,757.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,161,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,746,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $784.32.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

