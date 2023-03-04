essensys (LON:ESYS) Shares Up 0.9%

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.68). 13,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 73,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.68).

essensys Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of £36.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.35 and a beta of 0.58.

essensys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

essensys plc operates as a software and technology company in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company operates a software and technology platform that connects, controls, and automates digital services, as well as manages the critical infrastructure and business processes. It serves multi-site flexible workspace providers, commercial real estate providers, and multi-site landlords.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.