Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Essent Group Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,829,000 after acquiring an additional 794,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,177,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,954,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.