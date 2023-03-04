Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 2,275 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Boston Partners raised its position in BWX Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,736,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,835,000 after acquiring an additional 74,045 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after buying an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,827,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,064,000 after acquiring an additional 119,532 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

