Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 32,572 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,572 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.89% of Crexendo worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 29,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth about $1,753,000. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $1.90 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

Crexendo Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

